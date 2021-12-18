West Downs The East 14-0 In All-Star Game

December 18, 2021

The top high school seniors from across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties took part in the Pensacola Sports All-Star Game Friday night at Washington High School.

The West — players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa — defeated the Escambia County players of the East 14-0.  Head coach for the East was Jerad Dampson from Jay. Head coach for the West was Rhett Summerford, now of Tate High School and former coach at West Florida High.

The roster included:

From Northview: Travis Nelson, Mekhi White and Logan Misenar

From Tate: Jaxson Stafford, Warren Henke, Zach Van Skyhawk, William O’Brien, Kabron Purifoy and Jaden Lewis

Pictured top: Northview All-Star players (L-R) Mekhi White, Logan Misear and Travis Nelson. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

