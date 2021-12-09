Tate Aggies Name Rhett Summerford As Head Football Coach

December 9, 2021

Tate High School has named Rhett Summerford as their new head football coach.

Summerford is coming to the Tate Aggies from the head coaching job at West Florida High School. The Jaguars finished this season at 9-2 and second in District 1 5A, dropping the regional semifinal game to Baker County. The Jaguars outscored opponents 351-129 in 2021.

“He’s coming home,” Tate High Principal Laura Touchstone told NorthEscambia.com Thursday morning. “He is a Tate alumnus, and we are happy to have him back.”

Summerford played football and baseball at Tate, and previously served as an assistant football coach at Tate. He will officially be on the job at Tate in January.

Football runs big in the Summerford family. Rhett’s brother Wes is the current head football coach at Northview High School, Dad Neil has a long history in local high school football, including as a member of Tate’s staff under Carl Madison when Tate won a state championship back in 1980.

Tate head coach Jay Lindsey resigned in early October as the Aggies stood at 1-5 and having been outscored by opponents 165-23 on the season.

  1. Jake Moore on December 9th, 2021 2:08 pm

    This is what this program need! Great man to lead the football team who has tate in his blood! With that freshman QB look out for tate ! Thank you Mrs. Touchstone for bringing him home!





