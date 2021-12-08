Escambia County EMS Offering CPR Classes

December 8, 2021

Escambia County Emergency Medical Services is offering CPR and AED courses for any Escambia County residents.

The Heartsaver CPR AED Course is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. The Heartsaver CPR AED course trains participants to give CPR, and use an AED in a safe, timely and effective manner.

The BLS for Healthcare Providers course is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills in a wide variety of in-facility and prehospital settings. The American Heart Association’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED.

Cost for CPR and AED Training (includes an eBook):

  • Heartsaver CPR AED Course – $60
  • Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers – $75

All courses will take place at the Escambia County Public Safety building at 6575 North W Street.

For more information, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds 

 