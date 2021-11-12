West Florida’s Bentley Van Pelt Competing In 2A State Golf Tourney

November 12, 2021

West Florida High School’s Bentley Van Pelt of Walnut Hill is competing in the state golf tournament this weekend.

Van Pelt qualified as an individual by finishing second in the Region 1-2A meet at Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club. The West Florida sophomore shot a 75, three shots behind Bishop Kenny’s Cody Tucker.

Pictured: Bentley Van Pelt and (below) Coach Justin Richardson. Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

