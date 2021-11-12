Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 29 Near Quintette Road

Two people were reportedly injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon on Highway 29.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. on Highway 29 just north of Quintette Road. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in a brushy area.

The injuries were not considered life threatening.

Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.