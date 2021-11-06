Time Change: Fall Back, Replace Smoke Alarm Batteries

Don’t forget to “fall back” and set your clocks back one hour night before heading off to bed Saturday night as daylight saving time comes to an end.

It’s time to make another potentially life saving change — replace the batteries in your smoke alarm.

“Most home fire fatalities occur overnight when most families are sleeping,” according to Escambia Fire Rescue. “Changing the batteries in your smoke alarms and performing other maintenance is a simple, effective way to reduce home fire deaths. Children and senior citizens are most at risk and a working smoke alarm can give the extra seconds needed to get out safely.”

In addition to checking smoke alarms, residents should plan “two ways out” and practice escape routes with the entire family. Families should also prepare a fire safety kit that includes working flashlights and fresh batteries.

Each year more than 3,000 people lose their lives in residential fires. The majority of these deaths are a result of unattended cooking. It is strongly recommended that someone always be present when cooking on top of the stove and that smoke alarms be located properly and in working order. Test the smoke alarm monthly and change the batteries at least every six months.

For information about obtaining a free home smoke alarm call 850-595-HERO (4376).