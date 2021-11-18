The Heroes Of Fall: Northview Chiefs Visit Byrneville Elementary

When you are an elementary school kid, you look up to the boys of fall that take the field on under those Friday night lights.

Members of the Northview Chiefs football team paid a special visit to the Braves of Byrneville Elementary School Wednesday morning. The players helped out in the car ride line and visited classrooms. The students cheered on their favorite Chiefs and presented them with homemade signs and cards supporting them in their regional semifinal game Friday night at Baker.

Many of today’s Northview Chiefs are Byrneville Elementary graduates.

