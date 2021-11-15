Reminder: Louis Street In Cantonment Closed For A Month

Louis Street in Cantonment will be closed for about a month beginning Monday.

Louis Street (Highway 297A) will be closed between Washington Street and Lincoln Street for drainage improvements and road widening, according to Escambia County.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 15.

Local traffic will be detoured in the surrounding neighborhood. All other through traffic should use County Road 97 between Muscogee Road and Kingsfield Road.

Pictured: Looking north (above) and south (below) on Louis Street from Lincoln Street Sunday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com graphic and photos, click to enlarge.