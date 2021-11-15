Northview NJROTC Wins Weekend Orienteering Meet

November 15, 2021

The Northview High School NJROTC took first place overall in a weekend orienteering meet at Blakeley State Park near Spanish Fort.

The Northview cadets also took first in male varsity, second in male junior varsity, and second in female intermediate.

Michael Cody took the top spot in varsity, with Ethan Kilburn and John Bashore coming in third and fourth. Erich Amerson took the second spot on junior varsity, and Dallon Rackard was fifth.

Sarius Davis, Raven Mccarthy and Shelby Kent took second, third and fifth place, respectively, in the female intermediate race.

Orienteering involves navigation with a map and compass with a goal of getting from point to point in the fastest time possible.

