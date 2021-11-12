Friday Night Lights: It’s Playoff Time, And Here’s The Schedule

November 12, 2021

Tonight is the first round of the playoffs in Florida, and two area Alabama teams move into the next round.

Four Escambia and Santa Rosa county teams are in action tonight. 1A Northview will host Bozeman, and West Florida will be at North Marion. In 6A, top-ranked Pine Forest will host Rickards, and Gulf Breeze will be at Mosely. Complete schedules are below.

The Northview game is the only game tonight in North Escambia. The Chiefs are 5-4, while Bozeman is 6-4. The Bozeman Bucks have performed poorly on the road this year, losing four out of five away games. And they have a 135 mile road trip to Northview’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium Bratt.

In Escambia County, Alabama, Escambia Academy and T.R. Miller are still alive.

FLORIDA

Class 1A, Region 1

(1) Baker, bye

(2) Chipley, bye

(5) Bozeman at (4) Northview, 7 p.m.

(6) Freeport at (3) Holmes County, 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A, Region 1

(8) Rickards at (1) Pine Forest, 7:30 p.m.

(5) Riverside at (4) Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

(7) Gulf Breeze at (2) Mosley, 7:30 p.m.

(6) Lincoln at (3) Gainesville, 7:30 p.m

Class 5A, Region 1

(8) Ed White at (1) Baker County, 7:30 p.m.

(5) West Florida at (4) North Marion, 7 p.m.

(7) Parker at (2) Raines, 6:30 p.m.

(6) Bishop Kenny at (3) Wakulla, 7:30 p.m.

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Chambers Academy
  • Opp at T.R. Miller

