Florida Gas Pries Drift Lower

November 15, 2021

Florida gas prices drifted lower last week, as the price of crude took another back step.

Florida pump prices averaged $3.27 per gallon on Sunday. The state average declined one cent last week, and has declined a total of four cents per gallon since the beginning of November.

In Escambia County, the average gallon of unleaded gas as $3.28.  In North Escambia, the lowest price Sunday night was $3.17 at a station of Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, prices were as low as $3.06 on Nine Mile Road.

So far this month, crude has mostly struggled to maintain strength, logging three consecutive weekly declines. Friday’s settlement of $80.79 per barrel was down 4% ($2.97) from three weeks ago, thus lowering the cost of producing gasoline.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 