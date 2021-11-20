Fire Destroys Cantonment Home; Occupants Escape Uninjured With Pets

There were no injuries when fire destroyed a large two-year old brick home in Cantonment Friday night.

The 3,500 square foot structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadleaf Circle, of Highway 297A near Kingfield Road.

Two people were at home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape with their pets, according to Escambia County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Beulah, Bellview, Brent, Ferry Pass, and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire, along with fire units from Santa Rosa County, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

For additional photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.



