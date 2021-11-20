Fire Destroys Cantonment Home; Occupants Escape Uninjured With Pets

November 20, 2021

There were no injuries when fire destroyed a large two-year old brick home in Cantonment Friday night.

The 3,500 square foot structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadleaf Circle, of Highway 297A near Kingfield Road.

Two people were at home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape with their pets, according to Escambia County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Beulah, Bellview, Brent, Ferry Pass, and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire, along with fire units from Santa Rosa County, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

For additional photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 