Escambia To Offer COVID Vaccine To Kids 5 And Older Beginning Next Week

November 12, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will begin offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines next Monday, November 15.

The health department is continuing to operate their COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at 1295 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. In keeping with CDC guidance, COVID-19 pediatric vaccines are recommended for children 5 to 11 years.

FDOH-Escambia offers the Pfizer vaccine for ages five and up, and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and up.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.. – 3:30 p.m. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at (850) 595-6500, option 6.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 