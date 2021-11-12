Escambia To Offer COVID Vaccine To Kids 5 And Older Beginning Next Week

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will begin offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines next Monday, November 15.

The health department is continuing to operate their COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at 1295 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. In keeping with CDC guidance, COVID-19 pediatric vaccines are recommended for children 5 to 11 years.

FDOH-Escambia offers the Pfizer vaccine for ages five and up, and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and up.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.. – 3:30 p.m. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at (850) 595-6500, option 6.