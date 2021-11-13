Escambia Man Gets 45 Years For Attempted Murder

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting a man in the head last year.

Airon Douglas Carmack was convicted of attempted first degree premeditated murder with a firearm. He will be required to serve a minimum of 25 years of his 45 year sentence, followed by 20 years probation.

On March 1, 2020, the victim and his girlfriend traveled to meet Carmack to sell him marijuana. When arriving near Carmack’s residence, Carmack told them to meet him up the road because he was not home. Shortly after Carmack made contact with the victim, he pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the head and chest. It was witnessed by the victim’s girlfriend. The victim accelerated and drove away before losing consciousness. The vehicle stopped approximately a mile from Carmack’s residence.

Marijuana, shell casings and a projectile were located in the vehicle. After law enforcement arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital, his girlfriend stated they both knew Carmack from high school. She was able to identify him as the shooter in a photo lineup.