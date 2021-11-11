Driver Flips Car Numerous Times After Trying To Avoid A Deer

A driver flipped his car Wednesday night in Nokomis after trying to avoid a deer.

The wreck happened about 6 p.m. on Nokomis Road near Jakes Road, about 3.5 miles west of Highway 97. The driver lost control and ran off the roadway. The vehicle then flipped end over end several times, coming to rest upright in a ditch.

The adult male was evaluated by Escambia County EMS but refused transport to the hospital.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded. The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.