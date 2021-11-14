DeSantis Appoints Century Woman To Florida Board of Cosmetology

November 14, 2021

A Century woman is one of four people appointed to the Florida Board of Cosmetology by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Stephania Streit is the president of Streit Smart Capital. Previously, she was a sales manager for American Heritage Financial and a member of the Pensacola State College District Board of Trustees. Streit earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The other appointees were from Miami, Pompano Beach and Tallahassee.

Comments

One Response to “DeSantis Appoints Century Woman To Florida Board of Cosmetology”

  1. Julie Booth-Moran on November 14th, 2021 3:05 am

    Congratulations to Ms Stephanie Streit for being appointed to serve on the Fl State Board of Cosmotology by Gov DeSantis! It’s nice to see a person from small town communities like Century, to be considered and selected to serve on various boards in Fl state government. We are very proud of you, Stephanie! We wish you the very best.





