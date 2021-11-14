DeSantis Appoints Century Woman To Florida Board of Cosmetology

A Century woman is one of four people appointed to the Florida Board of Cosmetology by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Stephania Streit is the president of Streit Smart Capital. Previously, she was a sales manager for American Heritage Financial and a member of the Pensacola State College District Board of Trustees. Streit earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The other appointees were from Miami, Pompano Beach and Tallahassee.