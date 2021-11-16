Playoffs: Community Pep Rally Thursday For Northview Chiefs, NWE Chiefs

November 16, 2021

A community Chiefs pep rally will be held Thursday for the Northview Chiefs and the Northwest Escambia Chiefs.

It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill.

The pep rally is for the Northview Chiefs as they travel to Baker Friday night for the regional semifinals and the NWE Chiefs as they work to bring home an Escambia River Conference league championship in all four age divisions. The NWE cheerleaders will also be recognized as they prepare to compete in the EREC cheer championships.

This event is not sponsored or sanctioned by Northview High School.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

