Cantonment Man, His Girlfriend Charged After Rolling Altercation

A Cantonment man and his girlfriend were both arrested on multiple charges after an altercation inside a moving vehicle on an Escambia County Roadway.

Jeffrey Joseph Porter, 43, and Ella Nicole Nichelson, 32, were fighting inside a vehicle in the area of Blue Angel Parkway and Lillian Highway and were swerving all over the road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter took Nichelson’s phone during the altercation and pulled her back inside the vehicle against her will, according to an arrest report.

After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies reported finding a marijuana in the vehicle, along with a bag of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe in Nichelson’s purse, the report continues. When Nichelson and her personal property were searched at the jail, a corrections officer found a substance that test positive for methamphetamine and more marijuana. They also found unknown white and grey powders that will be analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Porter was charged with driving with a suspended license, petit theft, and false imprisonment. He was released on an $8,000 bond.

Nichelson was charged with two counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility, possession of a control substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,000.