Brewton Sweeps Two From Ernest Ward Middle Basketball (With Gallery)

November 19, 2021

The Brewton Middle School Tigers swept two from the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles Thursday night in Walnut Hill.

In girls action, BMS won 42-20, and the Brewton boys defeated the Eagles 54-12.

Boys game photo gallery, click or tap here.

Girls game photo gallery, click or tap here.

After the Thanksgiving break, the EWMS boys will travel to Pollard McCall at 5:30 p.m. on November 29. Both the Ernest Ward boys and girls will be in action at home against Flomaton beginning at 5:30 p.m. on November 30.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

