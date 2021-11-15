A Tribute To Veterans Held At Cantonment’s Carver Park (With Photo Gallery)

November 15, 2021

The Cantonment Improvement Committee and the Ascend Cares Foundation presented “A Tribute to Veterans” Sunday afternoon at Carver Park in Cantonment.

The event featured reflections on military service from Rev. Timothy Chandler, USMC, retired, from Bush Street Church; Terry Thomas, U.S. Navy, retired, a Bronze Star recipient; Evangelist Sharon Herrins, U.S. Air Force, retired, from Providence Baptist Church; and author David Trombly, USMC, retired. The event also included the presentation of colors by Tate High School AJROTC, prayers, patriotic music, a memorial tribute to deceased service members, and more.

Nearly 100 people attended the event, the first veterans program held by the CIC at Carver Park.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

