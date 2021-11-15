15-Year Old Driver Critically Injures Pedestrian In Escambia County

November 24, 2021

A pedestrian was struck by a SUV drivn by a 15-year old Tuesday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was traveling north on Mobile Highway near Lynch Street at 4:23 p.m. when a pedestiran jumped over a guardrail and into the roadway. The teen began breaking and turned toward the shoulder of the road, striking the pedestrian. The SUV continued into the guardrain on the east side of the road, traveled across all lanes and struck the guardrail on the west side of Mobile Highway.

The 31-year old female pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, while the teen was transported with minor injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending the completion of the investigation, according to FHP. There were no adults in the vehicle with the 15-year, according to a FHP report.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 