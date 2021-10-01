Vigor At ECHS Atmore Football Game Rescheduled For 4 P.M. Over Security Concerns
October 1, 2021
Tonight’s Vigor High School at Escambia County High School game in Atmore has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. today for security reasons.
“There were some threats of retaliation for some things that had taken place earlier in the year,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing security and addressing the situation by holding in the game in the daylight hours.”
Jackson said their will be an increased law enforcement presence at the game.
Atmore already has abt 10 cops at every game. I dont know any other school who has no choice but to have 10 or more cops at every game. Everyone knows Atmore is a bad town. I have never been to an atmore game and never will cuz its extremely too dangerous even with so many cops. Too many fights and bullying at the schools and nothings done about it.
From Atmore, I meant.
I’m guessing it’s related to the young man from that was murdered in Prichard a few weeks ago.