Vigor At ECHS Atmore Football Game Rescheduled For 4 P.M. Over Security Concerns

Tonight’s Vigor High School at Escambia County High School game in Atmore has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. today for security reasons.

“There were some threats of retaliation for some things that had taken place earlier in the year,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing security and addressing the situation by holding in the game in the daylight hours.”

Jackson said their will be an increased law enforcement presence at the game.