Top-Ranked UWF Completes Comeback, Silences Delta State

The No. 1 ranked UWF football team erased a 20-point deficit and outscored Delta State by 26 in the second half for a 39-33 win at McCool Stadium on Saturday.

In the second half, UWF (4-0, 1-0 Gulf South) outgained DSU, 276-183, and forced two turnovers, along with a pair of fourth down stops.

The Argonauts rushed for 150 yards on 25 attempts for a robust 6.0 yards per carry. Shomari Mason had 10 carries for 86 yards and 54 yards receiving with a touchdown. Ra’veion Hargrove added seven for 65 yards.

Austin Reed tossed four touchdowns for the third time this season, while shaking off a rough first half to finished with 285 yards on 13-of-31 passing.

After falling behind 7-0, Reed hit David Durden for a 90-yard touchdown on UWF’s first play from scrimmage to tie it at seven. It was the longest play from scrimmage in UWF history and the second longest behind Marvin Conley’s 98-yard interception against Mississippi College in 2017.

Delta continued to apply pressure, scoring on four of its seven first-half possessions, along with a safety to claim a 30-10 lead going into the locker room.

But the Argos came out on fire in the third quarter, needing just five plays to go 73 yards as Reed found Jared Smith for a 17-yard strike. The Statesmen kicked a field goal to go up 33-17 with 6:24 to play in the third.

From there, UWF got a Reed-to-Durden passing touchdown, a Hargrove 10-yard dive to the pylon and a Mason 9-yard receiving score to finish off the largest comeback in school history.

DSU (2-3, 1-1) dropped its third-consecutive game. Patrick Shegog completed 32-of-50 for 459 yards and two scores, along with two interceptions.

The teams combined for 202 penalty yards.

UWF extended both its overall and road winning streaks 10 and seven games, respectively. The Argonauts had 435 yards of total offense, averaging 7.8 yards on 56 plays.

UWF remains on the road next week with a game at North Greenville (3-2, 0-1). Kickoff at Younts Stadium in Tigerville, S.C. is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Photos: Morgan Givens/University of West Florida.