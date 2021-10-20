Tate, Northview Both Fall In District Volleyball Semifinals

Both Tate and Northview were defeated in district volleyball play Tuesday night.

Tate Lady Aggies

Washington defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 3-0 Tuesday night in the District 1-6A semifinals.

Washington earned the win 25-22, 25-20, 25-18.

Tate finished at 14-8, 3-2 in the district.

Washington will face Gulf Breeze Thursday for the district championship.

Northview Lady Chiefs

Baker defeated the Northview Lady Chiefs Tuesday night in the District 1-1A semifinals.

The Lady Gators took the sweep 25-16, 25-8, 25-19.

Northview finished at 10-11 overall, 1-3 in the district.

Central and Baker will meet Thursday for the district championship.

Pictured top: Tate High seniors, NorthEscambia.com photo by Crystal Tolbert. Pictured below: Northview High seniors, NorthEscambia.com photo by William Reynolds. Click to enlarge.