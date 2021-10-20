Tate, Northview Both Fall In District Volleyball Semifinals

October 20, 2021

Both Tate and Northview were defeated in district volleyball play Tuesday night.

Tate Lady Aggies

Washington defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 3-0 Tuesday night in the District 1-6A semifinals.

Washington earned the win 25-22, 25-20, 25-18.

Tate finished at 14-8, 3-2 in the district.

Washington will face Gulf Breeze Thursday for the district championship.

Northview Lady Chiefs

Baker defeated the Northview Lady Chiefs Tuesday night in the District 1-1A semifinals.

The Lady Gators took the sweep 25-16, 25-8, 25-19.

Northview finished at 10-11 overall, 1-3 in the district.

Central and Baker will meet Thursday for the district championship.

Pictured top: Tate High seniors, NorthEscambia.com photo by Crystal Tolbert. Pictured below: Northview High seniors, NorthEscambia.com photo by William Reynolds. Click to enlarge.

