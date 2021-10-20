Tate High, Beulah Middle And Ransom Middle Take Top Honors At FFA Forestry Event

The FFA District Forestry Career Development Event was hosted by the Florida Forest Service recently at Blackwater River State Forest.

Tate High School’s Synoma Perea took the top individual spot in the high school level as she and her teammates (Tate A) took home the top spot in the team competition. Tate B took second and Poplar Springs (Graceville) High placed third.

Tate “A” team members were Synoma Perea, Isabella Owens, Laynee Hubbell, and Jiana Dortch. Tate “B” team second place members were Kristen Gibbs, Ryan Grace, Piper Pfeuffer Ferguson and McKenzie Gray.

In the middle school competition, Abby Vernier from Beulah Middle School took top honors while Beulah A took top team honors, Ransom Middle B second and Beulah B third.

First place Beulah “A” members were Abby Vernier, Lawson Theisen, Ian Stinnett and JR Zeravsky. Second place Ransom “B” members were Samantha Storey, Carly Helmig, Parker White and Christopher Williams-McFarlain. Third place Beulah “B’ members were Gabriel Flores, Colin Shelton, Isabell Flores and Jazlynn Evans.

For the complete results from all teams and competitors, click here (pdf).

Seven high schools and three middle schools brought a total of 17 teams to participate in the competition, for a total of 87 students and agriculture teachers.

The contests allow students to test their knowledge and skills in various aspects of forestry and compete against students from other schools within their FFA District, with the winning schools advancing to state.

The event consisted of a forestry general knowledge exam and other stations where the students were tested on tree identification (dendrology), forestry equipment identification, forest disorders and timber cruising.

The competition promotes and facilitates the education of skills used in forest management and can serve as a great foundation to prepare students for a college forestry program and further enable them to pursue a career in forestry.

Florida Forest Service personnel and education professionals served as judges and graders and assisted with the day’s activities.