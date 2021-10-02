Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In McDavid Saturday Morning

A small plane with one person on board safely made an emergency landing in McDavid Saturday morning.

The pilot of a 2002 model Vans Aircraft RV-4 kit single engine plane reported an in-flight emergency shortly before 9 a.m. According to tracking information, the experimental aircraft departed Peter Prince Airport in Milton about 8:05 a.m.. The pilot had been flying back and forth between Walnut Hill and Atmore when he declared a fuel system emergency and headed back toward Bratt and in the direction of Milton.

The pilot made the emergency landing at a private grass airstrip officially known as the Collier/Pine Barren Airport on South Pine Barren Road just south of Rodeo Lane. He was not injured, and their was no damage to the plane.

The pilot was able to correct his fuel system problem and continue safely back to Milton.

Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to look for the aircraft after the emergency was reported to the FAA.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.