Good Grilling: Escambia 4-H Members Place At State Tailgating Contest

Five Escambia County 4-H members placed at the state 4-H tailgating contest at the University of Florida.

The winners from Escambia County 4-H were:

Aubrie Dillon — first place, shrimp

Taylor Anderson — third place, pork

Kailee Dunlap — first place, pork

Madelyn Goss — second place, beef

Tucker Padgett — first place, beef

The top two individuals in each protein category earned college scholarship money — $1,500 for first place and $1,000 for second place. Each participant from Escambia County placed in the competition, earning a total of $5,500 in college scholarships.

Participants created table displays to show off their recipes and were judged on their grilling abilities. In addition, their knowledge was put to the test with questions from judges on food and fire safety as well as meat selections.

“4-H helps our youth gain the knowledge and skills they need for their future,” said UF/IFAS Extension Escambia Director Nick Simmons. “Whether they are interested in science, technology, food or public speaking, we have projects that will benefit everyone and help them give back to their community. The tailgating contest allowed them to think outside the box, but also taught them important food and fire safety rules. All Escambia County participants have learned so much from this competition and have taken home new skills to share with their families.”