Escambia Man Dies After Crashing Into Roundabout Just Off Nine Mile Road

October 1, 2021

An Escambia County man died after he crashed into a roundabout just south of Nine Mile Road Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 39-year old man was traveling south on Bowman Avenue about 8:30 p.m. and failed to navigate around a small raised roundabout in the center of the roadway at Kayzan Street. His white pickup truck collided with a tree located in the roundabout.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart ER on Nine Mile Road where he was pronounced deceased. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

