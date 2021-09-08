Woman Charged With Burglarizing Goodwill With Juvenile Daughter In Her Pickup Truck

A Cantonment woman is charged with allegedly burglarizing bins at a local Goodwill while her juvenile daughter was in her pickup truck.

Nicole Ann Glidden-Dion, 38 was charged with felony unarmed burglary, felony grand theft, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing complaint at the Goodwin on McLemore Drive. At the end of McLemore Drive, deputies reporting finding Glidden-Dion ratcheting down items in the bed of a pickup truck that were stacked higher than cab. She immediately began saying that she did not know that she could not take the items, according to an arrest report. She stated that she was told by friends that she could get items from the bins outside the building.

Glidden-Dion had her 15-year old daughter with her at the time, according to deputies and witnesses.

Goodwill reported a long list of items valued at $1,000 to be stolen. The items included two rolling carts, household items and decorations, 20 pieces of metal, a trash can full of metal, blankets, linens, a shoe rack and more.

Glidden-Dion was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.