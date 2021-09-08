Woman Charged With Burglarizing Goodwill With Juvenile Daughter In Her Pickup Truck

September 8, 2021

A Cantonment woman is charged with allegedly burglarizing bins at a local Goodwill while her juvenile daughter was in her pickup truck.

Nicole Ann Glidden-Dion, 38 was charged with felony unarmed burglary, felony grand theft, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing complaint at the Goodwin on McLemore Drive. At the end of McLemore Drive, deputies reporting finding Glidden-Dion ratcheting down items in the bed of a pickup truck that were stacked higher than cab. She immediately began saying that she did not know that she could not take the items, according to an arrest report. She stated that she was told by friends that she could get items from the bins outside the building.

Glidden-Dion had her 15-year old daughter with her at the time, according to deputies and witnesses.

Goodwill reported a long list of items valued at $1,000 to be stolen. The items included two rolling carts, household items and decorations, 20 pieces of metal, a trash can full of metal, blankets, linens, a shoe rack and more.

Glidden-Dion was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 