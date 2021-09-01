Tropical Storm Larry Forms Off Africa, Expected To Become Major Hurricane

September 1, 2021

Tropical Storm Larry formed Wednesday morning off the coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center expects Larry to ramp up to major hurricane status. Larry won’t impact land over the next five days, and the storm is forecast to recurve in the open Atlantic Ocean and stay away from the United States.

We’ll keep an eye on Larry, but for now there’s no concern.

In case you missed it, tropical storms Julian and Kate formed a couple of days ago for a brief time and fell apart in the Atlantic.

