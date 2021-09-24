Tate Lady Aggies Beat The Washington Wildcats (With Photo Galleries)

Coming off a loss Wednesday night at Pace, the Tate Lady Aggies beat the Lady Wildcats of Washington High School in three straight sets Thursday night.

Tate beat Washington 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.

On Wednesday, the Lady Aggies fell to the Patriots in Pace, 3-1. Pace won 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23.

Up next, the Lady Aggies will be at Pine Forest on Monday and at Pensacola Catholic next Tuesday.

For a photo gallery from Tate at Washington and Tate at Pace, click or tap here.

NorthEcambia.com photos by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.