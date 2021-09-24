Tate Lady Aggies Beat The Washington Wildcats (With Photo Galleries)

September 24, 2021

Coming off a loss Wednesday night at Pace, the Tate Lady Aggies beat the Lady Wildcats of Washington High School in three straight sets Thursday night.

Tate beat Washington 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.

On Wednesday, the Lady Aggies fell to the Patriots in Pace, 3-1. Pace won 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23.

Up next, the Lady Aggies will be at Pine Forest on Monday and at Pensacola Catholic next Tuesday.

For a photo gallery from Tate at Washington and Tate at Pace, click or tap here.

NorthEcambia.com photos by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 