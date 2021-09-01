One Killed, Multiple Others Injured In Santa Rosa County Wreck

A Pace woman was killed and several others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 81-year male driver of a Ford SUV pulled from a stop sign on Wallace Lake Road into the path of a Chevrolet SUV headed south on Chumuckla Highway.

The 82-year old female rear passenger of the Ford SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and another passenger, a 72-year old Pace woman, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 35-year old Jay woman driving the Chevrolet SUB suffered minor injuries. One of her passengers, a 35-year old Jay man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year old in the vehicle was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.