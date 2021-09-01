One Killed, Multiple Others Injured In Santa Rosa County Wreck

September 1, 2021

A Pace woman was killed and several others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 81-year male driver of a Ford SUV pulled from a stop sign on Wallace Lake Road into the path of a Chevrolet SUV headed south on Chumuckla Highway.

The 82-year old female rear passenger of the Ford SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.  The driver and another passenger, a 72-year old Pace woman, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 35-year old Jay woman driving the Chevrolet SUB suffered minor injuries. One of her passengers, a 35-year old Jay man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year old in the vehicle was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 