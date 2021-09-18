North Escambia Area Football Final Scores

September 18, 2021

Here are football final scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Escambia Academy at Northview* (canceled, more info below)
  • Navarre 35, Tate 14 [Read more...]
  • West Florida 51, Arnold 0
  • Pine Forest 41, Pensacola 0
  • Washington 28, Escambia 24
  • Sweet Water (Ala.) 39, Jay 7
  • Gulf Breeze 28, Milton 21
  • Niceville 41, Pace 13
  • Pensacola Catholic (bye week)

*Escambia Academy at Northview High in Bratt was canceled due to weather and field conditions. GoFan is expected to issue ticket refunds in 1-3 days. Northview Principal Mike Sherrill said that it appears unlikely that teams will be unable to make up the game at a later date due to scheduling conflicts.

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Northview* (canceled, more info above)
  • Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
  • Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
  • T.R. Miller 14,  Bayside Academy 0
  • St. Michael 44, Atmore 12 (Thursday night)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 