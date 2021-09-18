North Escambia Area Football Final Scores
September 18, 2021
Here are football final scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia Academy at Northview* (canceled, more info below)
- Navarre 35, Tate 14 [Read more...]
- West Florida 51, Arnold 0
- Pine Forest 41, Pensacola 0
- Washington 28, Escambia 24
- Sweet Water (Ala.) 39, Jay 7
- Gulf Breeze 28, Milton 21
- Niceville 41, Pace 13
- Pensacola Catholic (bye week)
*Escambia Academy at Northview High in Bratt was canceled due to weather and field conditions. GoFan is expected to issue ticket refunds in 1-3 days. Northview Principal Mike Sherrill said that it appears unlikely that teams will be unable to make up the game at a later date due to scheduling conflicts.
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Northview* (canceled, more info above)
- Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
- Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
- T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0
- St. Michael 44, Atmore 12 (Thursday night)
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments