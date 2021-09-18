North Escambia Area Football Final Scores

Here are football final scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Escambia Academy at Northview* (canceled, more info below)

Navarre 35, Tate 14 [Read more...]

West Florida 51, Arnold 0

Pine Forest 41, Pensacola 0

Washington 28, Escambia 24

Sweet Water (Ala.) 39, Jay 7

Gulf Breeze 28, Milton 21

Niceville 41, Pace 13

Pensacola Catholic (bye week)

*Escambia Academy at Northview High in Bratt was canceled due to weather and field conditions. GoFan is expected to issue ticket refunds in 1-3 days. Northview Principal Mike Sherrill said that it appears unlikely that teams will be unable to make up the game at a later date due to scheduling conflicts.

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Northview* (canceled, more info above)

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0

St. Michael 44, Atmore 12 (Thursday night)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.