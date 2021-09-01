Investigation Underway After Shots Fired At Atmore Gas Station

September 1, 2021

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station on South Main Street in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to the Chevron station at the corner of South Main Street and Lindberg Avenue about 6:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officer arrived to find a gas pump nozzle on the ground and multiple spent shell casings.  Anyone involved in the incident had already fled the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Atmore Police Department is continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 