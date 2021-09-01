Investigation Underway After Shots Fired At Atmore Gas Station

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station on South Main Street in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to the Chevron station at the corner of South Main Street and Lindberg Avenue about 6:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officer arrived to find a gas pump nozzle on the ground and multiple spent shell casings. Anyone involved in the incident had already fled the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Atmore Police Department is continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.