Escambia Gators Top The Tate Aggies 35-0

September 25, 2021

The Escambia Gators defeated the Tate Aggies 35-0 Friday night at Emmitt Smith Field

The Gators were coming off back to back loses to Washington and a Georgia team headed into Friday night’s contest. while the Aggie were coming off three losses in a row to Gulf Breeze, West Florida and Navarre.

The Aggies (1-4) will host Pace (1-3) next Friday night back at Carl Madison Field.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

