Ernest Ward Middle Beats Central Baldwin (With Photo Gallery)

The Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles beat the Central Baldwin Middle School Bears 20-0 Thursday night in Walnut Hill.

The Eagles travel to Jay next Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Snook on October 5.

Ernest Ward Middle School has the only middle school football team in Escambia County, Florida.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.