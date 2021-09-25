Employee Sentenced For Video Recording Co-Workers In Pensacola VA Clinic Restroom

A Department of Veterans Affairs has been sentenced for video recording fellow employees in the bathroom at the Veterans Affairs Joint Ambulatory Care Center in Pensacola.

Robert Sampson, 52, of Gulf Breeze, was sentenced to four months in jail on federal charges of video voyeurism and disorderly conduct. Sampson surreptitiously videoed eight fellow employees on multiple occasions from August 2019 to June 2020.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs Police and the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General are to be commended for their investigation of this crime. The defendant’s actions were a direct affront to his co-workers’ expectation of privacy,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “The victims in this case provide incredible service to our retired and disabled military community and they should feel safe and comfortable in their work environment. Deviant acts of voyeurism such as this will be aggressively prosecuted, and the offender will be held accountable.”

Following Sampson’s four-month jail sentence, he will serve a one-year term of supervised release with one of the conditions being a limitation of Sampson’s use of computers and the internet. In addition, Sampson was ordered to pay a total of $1,200 in fines and restitution to his victims.

Sampson admitted to placing a hidden camera, disguised to look like a cell phone charger power adapter, in a restroom at the Pensacola VA Center approximately 17 times. When VA employees discovered the recording device and notified the VA Police, Sampson attempted to wrestle the employees for control of the device. Sampson later admitted that he had placed the device in the restroom to record individuals in the restroom and would later watch the footage.”

Sampson faced a maximum of one year in jail.