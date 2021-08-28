Tate Showband’s Annual Car Wash Is Today At Five Locations

The Tate High School Showband of the South will hold its annual car was today at five locations from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The locations are:

Advance Auto Parts

2440 S. Hwy. 29

Cantonment

Express Oil

Nine Mile Road

O’Reilly Auto Parts

4165 N. Pine Forest Road

O’Reilly Auto Parts

2050 S. Hwy. 29 (across from Tate High School)

Tractor Supply

3 West Nine Mile Rd. (across from Pizza Hut)

Donations will be accepted.’

Pictured: The 2019 Tate High School Car Wash. NorthEscambia.com file photos.