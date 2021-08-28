Tate Showband’s Annual Car Wash Is Today At Five Locations
August 28, 2021
The Tate High School Showband of the South will hold its annual car was today at five locations from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The locations are:
Advance Auto Parts
2440 S. Hwy. 29
Cantonment
Express Oil
Nine Mile Road
O’Reilly Auto Parts
4165 N. Pine Forest Road
O’Reilly Auto Parts
2050 S. Hwy. 29 (across from Tate High School)
Tractor Supply
3 West Nine Mile Rd. (across from Pizza Hut)
Donations will be accepted.’
Pictured: The 2019 Tate High School Car Wash. NorthEscambia.com file photos.
