Residents Of Cantonment District Asked To Take Habitat For Humanity Survey (And Earn A Gift Card)

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity needs 200 resident of the Cantonment Redevelopment District to take a quick survey, and they are offering a $5 gift card to the first 200 participants.

Click or tap here to take the survey.

“The Community Impact Measurement Survey that we are conducting in Cantonment CRA will help us identify the greatest needs within that area and how we at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity can help,” said Kristin O’Bryan, senior communications associate at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

“Our goal is over the next few years be able to apply for funding to help address some of the infrastructure needs that are desperately needed in the area. Our mission at Pensacola Habitat is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope and this survey will go a long way to help us open some doors to help strengthen the Cantonment CRA community,” O’Bryan said.

The quick survey asks residents about living in the area, concerns and community needs.

The survey is available only to those living in the Cantonment Redevelopment District, an area bordered roughly by Well Line and Neal Road to the north, Nowak to the west, along Becks Lake Road to the east, and south of Booker Street to the south (see map).

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.