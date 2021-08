Photos: Tate Meets Pace In Kickoff Classic

The Tate High School Aggies traveled to Pace to take on the Patriots in a Kickoff Classic Friday night.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Scores were as follows:

Freshmen – Pace 8, Tate 6

JV – Pace 7, Tate 0

Varsity – Pace 17, Tate 0

The Tate Aggies will kick off their 2021 regular season Friday night, August 27 as they host Pensacola High School at 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.