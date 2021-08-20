Over 350 Students, Staff Excluded From Escambia Schools Due To COVID-19; Kingsfield Elementary Parent Addresses Problem

Just over a week into the school year, over 350 students and staff members are excluded from school in Escambia County due to either a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or an exposure.

As of late Thursday night, there were 81 confirmed COVID-19 student cases in Escambia County with a total of 326 students excluded from school due a positive test, quarantined due to a close contact with positive case, or were were waiting test results. Among staff, there were 24 positive cases and a total of 30 excluded.

“There is a big problem,” said Cody Brown, a parent of a student at Kingsfield Elementary School. “I mean I’ve talked to many parents whose kids are out of school this week due to COVID. It’s an issue.”

Brown’s comments came as he addressed the Escambia County School Board this week.

He said all of the students in his son’s class have been excluded until September 23 due to a COVID exposure. He said he’s being told to go to the school to grab paperwork, but he believes there must be a better way.

“This year, we’re not even a week in, and now I’ve got to have my son out of school, which he’s a first grader, for a whole week,” Brown said. “Now my daughter is out of school as well due to being in close contact.”

“You know last year this virus wasn’t attacking students like it is this year. This year we’re having a bigger issue. I’m not a mask person; I’ll be the first to tell you,” he said. “I’m not a vaccine person. I went and got the vaccine because it’s a time right now we need to be selfless.”

He praised Kingsfield Elementary’s staff for their response, noting they were simply following the protocols put forth by the state and school district.

Pictured: Cody Brown, Kingsfield Elementary School parents, addresses the Escambia County School Board. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.