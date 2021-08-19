Navy Helicopter Crashes In Santa Rosa County, Two Injured

August 19, 2021

A Navy helicopter crashed in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon, injuring two on board.

About 1:50 p.m., a  Navy TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopter assigned to Training Air Wing Five at NAS Whiting Field, was involved in a crash at Naval Outlying Landing Field (OLF) Santa Rosa near Milton.

Navy and local emergency services responded to the scene.

The two occupants, an instructor pilot and a student naval aviator, were transported to a local medical treatment facility in serious condition.

“Navy personnel are on scene and are cooperating fully with local authorities. The incident is under investigation,” said Julie Ziegenhorn, public affairs officer, NAS Whiting Field.

File photo.

