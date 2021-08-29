Major Hurricane Ida Moving Into Louisiana; Flooding, Winds, Tornadoes Possible Locally

Major Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast early this afternoon. As Ida gains more latitude, impacts will increase along the central Gulf coast, with excessive flooding rains likely and windy conditions as bands spiral in off the Gulf, isolated tornadoes and increased potential of storm surge.

In North Escambia, there is a tornado watch, flash flood watch and a high wind advisory in effect.

High threat for heavy rain leading to flash flooding that will persist through Tuesday

Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip currents continues through early next week

Tropical storm force winds, especially in gusts, are through Monday across southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama

Tornado threat will increase today across far southeast Mississippi, coastal Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. This threat will spread further inland and persist through Monday.

Life-threatening storm surge of 3-5 feet is expected across coastal Alabama, including Mobile Bay

