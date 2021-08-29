Major Hurricane Ida Moving Into Louisiana; Flooding, Winds, Tornadoes Possible Locally
August 29, 2021
Major Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast early this afternoon. As Ida gains more latitude, impacts will increase along the central Gulf coast, with excessive flooding rains likely and windy conditions as bands spiral in off the Gulf, isolated tornadoes and increased potential of storm surge.
In North Escambia, there is a tornado watch, flash flood watch and a high wind advisory in effect.
- High threat for heavy rain leading to flash flooding that will persist through Tuesday
- Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip currents continues through early next week
- Tropical storm force winds, especially in gusts, are through Monday across southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama
- Tornado threat will increase today across far southeast Mississippi, coastal Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. This threat will spread further inland and persist through Monday.
- Life-threatening storm surge of 3-5 feet is expected across coastal Alabama, including Mobile Bay
The latest details are in the graphics on the page.
5 Responses to “Major Hurricane Ida Moving Into Louisiana; Flooding, Winds, Tornadoes Possible Locally”
Agree with Dave Coleson, it’s the go to place to track storms for me. Don’t have to figure out how to operate some complicated weather app
Dear Lord, please protect all who are in the path of this horrible storm.
it’s Sunday morning dog started barking 345am got up security lights and alarms started going off. made coffee came outside 410am high wind gust heard a crack as I’m sitting under carport drinking coffee turned and witnessed a huge limb come down from a oak tree behind my neighbors tree shook the ground 2 street lights close by. wind gust I’m guessing around 25 mph the band’s appear to be comming futher inland since 1957 in pensacola I’ve never seen these type of storm conditions. I feel there will be massage flooding more so flash flooding . this just don’t look good at all.
I have to say North Escambia does a FANTASTIC job with the latest storm updates. Your website is so user friendly and simple. I refuse to go anywhere else for weather updates as the other options are not up to par.
Keep up the FANTASTIC work North Escambia!
If yall had a shirt, I’d buy it! LOL
here starts the hysteria. If you don’t have your hurricane stuff ready you missed the boat. This one might not get us but why tempt fate!