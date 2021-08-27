M-Braves Postpone Remainder Of Series Against Blue Wahoos

August 27, 2021

The Mississippi Braves have postponed their series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The M-Braves said the following in a released statement:

“As we continue testing and contact tracing for members of our organization, we have postponed our games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through Sunday. We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts.”

There were no additional details provided.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 