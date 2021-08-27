Lawmakers To Seek Funding For Elevated Walkway Over Nine Mile Road At Beulah Middle School

Local leaders plan to work together to seek funding for a walkway over Nine Mile Road at Beulah Middle School.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and Escambia County School Board Member Kevin Adams are set to make the official announcement on Monday.

“This will be my main priority, garnering funding for this overpass, as I enter the next legislative session in January,” Salzman said.

They plan to seek funding for the design and construction of the elevated walkway and work for increased pedestrian access and connectivity in the growing community via expanded sidewalk construction on the north and south side of Nine Mile Road near the school.

“I am interested in dramatically expanding the amount of sidewalks in my growing district and will be bringing a plan to do this to this press conference on Monday, including a commitment of up to $500,000 in D1 lost funding to support the effort,” Bergosh said.

Adams added, “I look forward to making this school and this surrounding area a model for safe walking conditions for our students by working closely with my elected counterparts on the county commission and in the state house — together we can make this much better for everyone.”