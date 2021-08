Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Mario J. Kilpatrick assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution by punching them, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Hines is serving a 21 year sentence for sexual battery, burglary with assault and robber out of Wakulla County.