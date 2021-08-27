Friday Night Lights: Tonight’s Area High School Football Schedule

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

Northview at Flomaton

Pensacola High at Tate

Jay at South Walton

Escambia at West Florida (Canceled/COVID concerns)

Catholic at Gulf Breeze

University Christian at Washington

Crestview at Milton

Fort Walton at Navarre

Choctaw 41, Pace 35 (Thursday p.m.)

ALABAMA

Escambia County (Atmore) at T.R. Miller

Escambia Academy at Glenwood

Pictured: The Tate Aggies and Pace Patriots faced off August 20 in a preseason classic game. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.