Friday Night Lights: Tonight’s Area High School Football Schedule
August 27, 2021
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Northview at Flomaton
- Pensacola High at Tate
- Jay at South Walton
- Escambia at West Florida (Canceled/COVID concerns)
- Catholic at Gulf Breeze
- University Christian at Washington
- Crestview at Milton
- Fort Walton at Navarre
- Choctaw 41, Pace 35 (Thursday p.m.)
ALABAMA
- Escambia County (Atmore) at T.R. Miller
- Escambia Academy at Glenwood
Pictured: The Tate Aggies and Pace Patriots faced off August 20 in a preseason classic game. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
Comments