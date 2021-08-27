Friday Night Lights: Tonight’s Area High School Football Schedule

August 27, 2021

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

  • Northview at Flomaton
  • Pensacola High at Tate
  • Jay at South Walton
  • Escambia at West Florida (Canceled/COVID concerns)
  • Catholic at Gulf Breeze
  • University Christian at Washington
  • Crestview at Milton
  • Fort Walton at Navarre
  • Choctaw 41, Pace 35 (Thursday p.m.)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia County (Atmore) at T.R. Miller
  • Escambia Academy at Glenwood

Pictured: The Tate Aggies and Pace Patriots faced off August 20 in a preseason classic game. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

