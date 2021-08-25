Field Of Dreams: Greg Gibson Field Honors Late Youth Football Coach

If you build it, they will come.

Greg Gibson had a dream.

It was a field that was once cotton or peanuts and then overgrown with briars and weeds at Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill.

But Greg Gibson saw something different.

With a tractor and bush hog, volunteers carved out a big rectangle to give the county guy an idea that a football field would fit. They agreed. But before the county guy came back to look again, Greg sent the volunteers out to make it bigger, hoping to get more space for the kids, and maybe bleachers and press box. A real field of dreams for youth football and youth cheerleading.

As president of Northwest Escambia (NWE) Chiefs Football and Cheer since 2013, Greg worked with Escambia County to see big improvements take shape over the past few months. There are bleachers, fences and a really nice scoreboard. Garnet and gold, you know, for Greg’s beloved NWE Chiefs. The “NWE” gold lettering glistens when the sun hits it just right.

It’s perfect.

This field is for the players. It wasn’t for Greg Gibson. It was all about his NWE teams and cheer squads.

But last week, for a short time, it did become about Greg Gibson. His funeral was held there after he passed away due to COVID-19, and it was forever dedicated as Greg Gibson Field.

There is probably just one remaining question to answer. Is this heaven?

No, it’s Walnut Hill. It’s where dreams will come true for the boys and girls that will play on that field.

But many would swear youth football on a Saturday in the south is probably almost as close as you can get. And most would betcha Greg Gibson will be looking down at that field from heaven.

“Touchdown Chiefs!”

This field, this game.

Ohhhh, people will come, Greg. People will most definitely come to your field of dreams.

NorthEscambia.com photos.