Due To COVID-19 Surge, Escambia School District Suspends Field Trips, Some Activities And Volunteer Access
August 25, 2021
Hundreds of Escambia County School District students and employees are missing school because due to COVID-19. Due to the surge, the district has suspended field trips, canceled large student assemblies and events during the school day, and suspended volunteer access to campuses
As of late Tuesday night, the district reported 125 students and 45 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 365 students and 52 staff members out of school because they are positive, are awaiting test results or are in quarantine due to close contact with a case.
Tuesday, the Escambia County School District reinstated COVID-19 safety measure effectively immediately.
Those measures include
- cancelling open house events for all schools.
- Suspending visitor access for volunteers and mentors.
- Suspending large student assemblies and events during the school day.
- Suspending field trips. Exceptions are permitted for trips involving competitions and performances.
- Encouraging social distancing, where feasible.
- Encouraging frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer.
- Continuing specialized cleaning techniques and sanitizing classrooms and common areas in schools
“We were set for students to participate in field trips and for volunteers to return, but COVID-19 case numbers have continued to increase since the first day of school. These safety measures are being implemented with the intent of protecting students and employees,” Superintendent Tim Smith said.
The measures will be reevaluated in early October.
Comments
15 Responses to “Due To COVID-19 Surge, Escambia School District Suspends Field Trips, Some Activities And Volunteer Access”
@SEMINOLE DAD
You’re right, it’s your body, your choice. Unless your choice is endangering others.
If you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s fine. Just know that you won’t be welcome in businesses or schools that require a face mask.
If you don’t want the vaccine, that’s fine. Just know that you won’t be welcome in places that require proof of vaccination.
@Trish your lack of knowledge of basic facts about this virus, the vaccines, etc. is amazing. Fact (1) Parents give their kids with various chronic illnesses medication on a daily basis that could be described almost as experimental, that has not had nearly the development history as these vaccines, and they aren’t exercising caution in that regard! Fact (2) While not mandated “yet” in schools many companies are now mandating the phizer vaccine since it just got full approval. They have to because they can’t function with employees continually having to miss work either quarantining, sick or dead! And more will be doing the same if they want to remain in business. Schools can’t operate successfully either for the same reason and parents won’t be able to go to their jobs if they have to stay home with quarantined or sick children. So there are clearly practical reasons for mandating vaccines. It’s the “law” of economics and organization operational requirements. Fact (3) No vaccine is 100% effective against an illness or disease. However, the vaccines for covid are very effective even against this latest variant. This IS as has been described as of recently primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Just look at the figures in this area…for example the Baptist Hospital stats that were made public recently. And those kind of numbers are duplicated nationwide. Most people hospitalized and dying of covid are unvaccinated. Most of the breakthrough infections of vaccinated people are comparatively very uncommon, and either non symptomatic or mild to moderate…not putting most in the hospital and not killing people. Please Trish comment on something you have some knowledge about. You do a great disservice to this paper and the community when you make totally false statements, as well as appear completely foolish.
Hey Fillingam,, Its called my body my choice,, and yes I’m pro life. Funny that all the so called pro choice people on the abortion issue are keeping silent
I’m just wondering who made @Warren an authority on what people decide here, including DeSantis and Trump? Other than that I think the School District is making an attempt to protect our kids under the present circumstances. Lots of faith in God is always a huge plus first and foremost too.
But I bet football games will not be canceled… money maker for the school
Stop pointing fingers at kids, go to work.
Mr. Fillingim some parents are airing on the side of caution were the vaccine is concerned. It’s not mandated and no one is breaking the law by not getting it. There is no need to “go after them”. Even though someone has been vaccinated, they can still get and spread covid. So, being vaccinated is irrelevant.
And here’s a message for all the anti vaccine, anti mask, DeSantis loving parents. Get ready to either stay home with your younger kids or hire someone to watch them, or depend on grandparents and the like. As days pass you will quickly see how the virus runs rampant even more in schools bringing mass quarantining of students. And that is if you’re lucky and your child just has to quarantine and doesn’t become seriously ill. The virus is primarily transmitted through the air so all the sanitizing in the world is not going to make much of an impact. Masks and vaccinations are our only weapons and quite effective, especially vaccines. Of course the less than 12 yo can’t yet get a vaccine. But for you with teens they’re going to be home alone very soon. The two weapons we have are not being used by a large portion of families here and it’s out of sheer ignorance. But ignorance has a way of bringing negative results and all of you parents who don’t believe in science or medicine, but now at the alter of DeSantis and Trump are about to reap the results of your ignorance. That’s just the plain truth.
Mr. Fillingim
Some parents are airing on the side of caution were the vaccine is concerned. It’s not mandated and no one is breaking a law by not getting it. Beside the fact, even though you are vaccinated you can still get covid. So in essence being unvaccinated has nothing to do with the cases of covid.
Trust me, I would be the last person to surrender my will to the Government and I can not stand Mumbling Joe, he only cares about ice cream.
That said, I got my covid vaccine. Everyone should get use to the fact that every season we will be getting flu shots and now covid shots. They will vaccinate against the most prominent strains every year. The next move will be a combination flu-covid vaccine, so you just get it one and done.
Hey Charles… “go after”?!). And just what do you think should be done? People like you are the problem.
My daughter tested positive for covid, the hospital and CDC said to quarantine her at home, and the whole family is to quarantine as if they were positive for 10 days. I called all my kids schools, high school, middle school and elementary. The principal of my elementary child says if he is not positive then he has to return to school in 7 days or it will be counted unexcused absences. Wait what, why wouldn’t I listen to the doctors and the CDC? I am so over it, it’s like they want our children to get covid.
The Vaccine shouldn’t be forced @Charles so calm down there buddy.
Well, instead of being so hard on the students, why don’t we go after the adults that have some reason(?) for not getting vaccinated. They are the real problem.
Well, as much as I hate it, with my age and underlying health issues, that does it for me subbing right now. My health and family has to come first!