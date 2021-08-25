Due To COVID-19 Surge, Escambia School District Suspends Field Trips, Some Activities And Volunteer Access

Hundreds of Escambia County School District students and employees are missing school because due to COVID-19. Due to the surge, the district has suspended field trips, canceled large student assemblies and events during the school day, and suspended volunteer access to campuses

As of late Tuesday night, the district reported 125 students and 45 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 365 students and 52 staff members out of school because they are positive, are awaiting test results or are in quarantine due to close contact with a case.

Tuesday, the Escambia County School District reinstated COVID-19 safety measure effectively immediately.

Those measures include

cancelling open house events for all schools.

Suspending visitor access for volunteers and mentors.

Suspending large student assemblies and events during the school day.

Suspending field trips. Exceptions are permitted for trips involving competitions and performances.

Encouraging social distancing, where feasible.

Encouraging frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer.

Continuing specialized cleaning techniques and sanitizing classrooms and common areas in schools

“We were set for students to participate in field trips and for volunteers to return, but COVID-19 case numbers have continued to increase since the first day of school. These safety measures are being implemented with the intent of protecting students and employees,” Superintendent Tim Smith said.

The measures will be reevaluated in early October.