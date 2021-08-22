COVID-19 Vaccination Event Tuesday In Century

August 22, 2021

Community Health Northwest Florida will host and after school vaccination clinic for all ages this week in Century.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics at 501 Church Street.  Siblings, parents, guardians, or any individuals age 18 are welcome to participate.

Participants will have the choice of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.

All participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.  Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 